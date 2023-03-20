news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 19 – Exciting, conflicted, with an uncertain outcome until the end. It is the ‘clasico’ of the Spanish La Liga, tonight played at the home of Barcelona, ​​which defeated Real Madrid 2-1. The guests already took the lead in the 9th minute thanks to an own goal from Araujo, who deflected Vinicius’ cross behind Ter Stegen. However, Barcelona reacted and made it 1-1 before the break, in the 45th minute, with an angled right foot from Sergi Roberto, shot from the center of the box, which gave Courtois no chance. In the second half, the balance held up until the 81st minute, when Real Madrid deluded themselves that they had taken the lead, but Var canceled Asensio’s goal because it was scored offside. And when it seemed that the match would end without winners or losers, here was the flash of Franck Kessié who, in the 92nd minute, gave the three points to the blaugrana and could be worth the title of champions of Spain. With 12 days to go, Barcelona consolidated their championship lead at 68 points, +12 over Real Madrid. (HANDLE).

