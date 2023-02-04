WINDTRE continuously invests in improving its Top Quality Network with the aim of offering customers an increasingly reliable and fast connection. For this reason and for market needs, some offers will be modified as follows.

For customers affected by the change, a increase of the monthly cost of 2 euros per month.

Moreover, it will be possible activate a benefit. Depending on the starting offer, the following is available: an increase in the content in GB from a minimum of 30 GB up to Unlimited GB at the maximum speed available with the Top Quality Network. The details of the expected benefit for your offer are given in the SMS communication addressed to the Customers involved. To request its activation, it is necessary to send a Free text message to 43143 with the text PLUS within 3 days of receiving the message.

The benefits will be available progressively from 16 February 2023, while the monthly cost will be adjusted starting from renewals after March 15, 2023.

Before changing the cost of the offer, any additional data options with monthly payment that are no longer necessary will be deactivated in the event of an increase to UNLIMITED GIGABIT at the maximum speed of the Network included in the Offer. Therefore, interested customers will be able to benefit from the savings of the monthly cost which will no longer be charged

Starting from 1 February 2023, the changes will be communicated to those directly concerned via SMS, containing all the details applicable to the specific offer active on the line.

In the case of lines with a Junior family offer, communication will also be sent to the telephone number of the parent indicated during activation.

Any benefits in terms of incremental gigabytes already active, deriving from WINDTRE landline offers, will in any case remain valid.

Amendment of Article 4 of the General Contract Conditions



The general contract conditions will be modified with the introduction of the following supplementary clause of the art. 4.6 “Price adjustment” for Customers who have activated an offer until November 20, 2022.

“The customer acknowledges and accepts that, from January 2024, in the event of a positive annual change in the national FOI consumer price index detected by ISTAT in October of the previous year, WINDTRE is entitled to increase the monthly price of the Service of a percentage amount equal to the variation of this index or in any case equal to at least 5% if this variation is lower than that percentage. The adjustment, applied within the first quarter of each year, does not constitute a contractual modification pursuant to art. 2.4 of the General Contract Conditions and, therefore, does not give the Customer the right to withdraw from the Contract without costs.

The amount of the monthly price of the Service, thus adjusted, may be rounded down to the nearest euro cent.

WINDTRE annually reports this adjustment on its website and with publication in a national newspaper in the previous seven calendar days.

All Customers affected by the change will receive a communication via SMS starting from 1 February 2023.

How to exercise the Right of Withdrawal As required by art. 98-septies decies, paragraph 5 of the European Code of Electronic Communications (pursuant to art. 70, paragraph 4 of Legislative Decree 259/03), if the customer does not accept the aforementioned changes, he may exercise the right of withdrawal from WINDTRE services or switch to another operator, without penalties or deactivation costs, within 60 days of communication via SMS. You can exercise the right to withdraw by sending a communication with the reason for withdrawal: “modification of the contractual conditions” through one of the following channels:

registered letter with return receipt to the following address: Wind Tre SpA CD MILAN BAGGIO ADDRESS PO Box 159 20152 MILAN MI

via PEC, writing to [email protected]

from Customer Area

at a WINDTRE store. Consult the list of authorized points of sale

call 159 to acquire the request by verifying your identity.

If the voice offer has been activated in combination with another line, voice or data, mobile or landline, this will remain active unless explicitly requested to deactivate it. Otherwise, any benefits present on the line that has remained active may be lost.

In the event of withdrawal, if the line affected by the change was associated with a contract for the purchase by installments of a product in force, (e.g. Smartphone, Tablet, etc.), in the aforementioned communication and before withdrawing from the contract or switching to another operator, you can decide to pay the remaining installments even in a single solution or alternatively to keep the installment payment active until the natural expiry, indicating this choice in the communication you will send us.

In the case of offers from the Junior family, the right of withdrawal must be exercised by the customer – parent.

For more information, you can always contact customer service on 159.