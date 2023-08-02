World’s Oldest Man Dies at Age 127: Brazilian Jose Paulino Gomez’s Remarkable Life and Legacy

Brazil’s Oldest Man Dies at Age 127, Possible Guinness World Record Holder

Jose Paulino Gomes, believed to be the world‘s oldest living man, passed away at his home in Pedra Bonita, Minas Gerais, Brazil, just one week before his 128th birthday. Gomez’s family reported that he died of organ failure, possibly due to his advanced age. The news of his death has sparked interest in verifying his age and potentially securing a Guinness World Record.

Gomez was born on August 4, 1895, according to the marriage certificate issued by the Pedra Bonita City Hall Registry in 1917. This makes him a witness to two world wars and three global pandemics. However, there are doubts about the accuracy of his age. Eliane Ferreira, Gomez’s granddaughter, mentioned that a nearby 98-year-old woman claimed to have known Gomez since childhood, prompting the need for further investigation into the correct information.

Willyan Jose Rodrigues de Souza, legal counsel for the Civil Registry, confirmed that Gomez’s age was accurate and that he was indeed born in 1900. Gomez’s family expressed curiosity about how his age would be recorded on the death certificate and are hopeful that his birth documents will be reviewed and verified by Guinness World Records.

Gomez’s family described him as a simple and humble man who enjoyed living off the land. He was an animal trainer until he stopped riding horses four years ago. Gomez raised animals such as chickens and pigs and preferred natural, non-industrialized food. He was also known to enjoy a glass of wine.

Gomez leaves behind a large family, including seven children, 25 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great-grandchildren. If his age is officially recognized, he would surpass the current Guinness World Record holder for the oldest living person, María Branyas Morera from Spain, who is 116 years old.

