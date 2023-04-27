Xhaka and Grilish debate | Sports

Granit Xhaka tried again with an unsportsmanlike move to provoke opponents, Erling Holland threatened him, Jack Grealish got annoyed…

For the umpteenth time in his career, Granit Xhaka tried to provoke opposing players, this time it was Manchester City players. He irritated them to such an extent that Erling Holland came up and pushed him away, with a raised finger, while Jack Grealish was visibly annoyed by his move in the derby against Arsenal. He did something similar against Liverpool…

Manchester City already had a 3:0 advantage at that moment, Mikel Arteta’s team had a corner and referee Michael Oliver showed that Ederson had been fouled. Then Xhaka approached and hugged Grilish and it was obvious that the English representative was protesting. He managed, with a little trouble, to get out of his embrace and push him away, and then Holland intervened and threatened the Swiss player.

The judge also saw all this, approached Xhaka and had a conversation with him. Immediately before that, Granit continued the discussion with Griliš. He noticed Artet’s problems too, so in the 60th minute he took Xhaka out of the game and introduced Žoržinj. See what it looked like:

00:39 Xhaka provoked, Holland threatened him

In the end, Siti won with 4:1.