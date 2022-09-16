Xinhua News Agency, Samarkand, Uzbekistan, September 15 (Reporter Fan Weiguo and Sun Hao) On the afternoon of the 15th local time, President Xi Jinping held a China-Russia-Mongolia meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mongolian President Khuri Sukh at the Samarkand State Guest House. The sixth meeting of the three heads of state.

On the afternoon of September 15 local time, President Xi Jinping held the sixth meeting of the heads of state of China, Russia and Mongolia with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mongolian President Khuri Sukh at the Samarkand State Guest House.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhai Jianlan

Xi Jinping pointed out that China-Russia-Mongolia trilateral cooperation has strong endogenous power and development resilience. Although affected by the new crown pneumonia epidemic, the pace of trilateral cooperation has never stopped, and the achievements are worthy of recognition. We joined hands to fight the epidemic, rushed to help each other with anti-epidemic materials as soon as possible, shared anti-epidemic experience without reservation, and jointly protected the lives and health of the people of the three countries. We have carried out “cloud exchanges” to maintain the enthusiasm of exchanges, and the bond of people-to-people bonds has become closer. We actively carry out joint prevention and control cooperation in border areas to promote stable and smooth economic and trade exchanges, and the promotion of the Asian Highway network for cross-border transportation through the three countries has achieved remarkable results.

Xi Jinping put forward four suggestions on promoting China-Russia-Mongolia cooperation. First, firmly grasp the correct direction of trilateral cooperation, deepen political mutual trust, increase mutual support, respect each other’s core interests, accommodate each other’s major concerns, and strengthen coordination and cooperation in international and regional affairs.

The second is to enhance cooperation within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and jointly build a cooperation platform for addressing risks and challenges and a growth platform for unleashing development potential.

The third is to implement the consensus reached on the construction of the China-Mongolia-Russia Economic Corridor, promote the continuous deepening of cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, people-to-people and cultural engagement, and tourism in adjacent areas, and continue to build a high-quality exchange platform for the business circles of the three countries.

The fourth is to cultivate more achievements in tripartite cooperation, support the expansion of the scale of local currency settlement of mutual trade, and welcome more financial institutions in Russia and Mongolia to join the RMB cross-border payment system, so as to build a regional financial security barrier.

Putin said that the trilateral cooperation between Russia, China and Mongolia has achieved remarkable results and is of obvious mutually beneficial nature, adding added value to the development of mutual relations. As close neighbors, the three countries should understand and support each other, and comprehensively consolidate and advance trilateral cooperation. Entrepreneurs of the three countries should be encouraged and supported to strengthen exchanges and cooperation, and promote more substantial progress in cooperation in the fields of transportation, logistics, cross-border transportation, energy, high-tech, tourism, and people-to-people and cultural engagement.

Khurilsukh said that developing good-neighborly and friendly cooperation with China and Russia is the primary direction of Mongolia’s diplomacy. Under the current complex international situation, it is particularly important to strengthen the trilateral cooperation between Mongolia, China and Russia. Mongolia is willing to strengthen communication with China and Russia to promote bilateral and trilateral cooperation in trade, investment, environment, energy, railway, tourism and other fields for positive progress.

The three parties confirmed the five-year extension of the “Planning Outline for the Construction of the China-Mongolia-Russia Economic Corridor”, officially launched the feasibility study on the upgrading and development of the middle-line railway of the China-Mongolia-Russia Economic Corridor, and agreed to actively promote the laying project of the China-Russia natural gas pipeline transiting through Mongolia.

Ding Xuexiang, Yang Jiechi, Wang Yi, He Lifeng and others attended the meeting.

