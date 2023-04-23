“You are a fishmonger” and the controversy breaks out on L’Isola dei Famosi!

Furious quarrel in the night in Honduras starring Alessandro Cecchi Paone and Nathaly Caldonazzo, born due to the presence of a snake

The first controversy has broken out on the beaches of Honduras, where the castaways of the new edition of L’Isola dei Famosi have arrived a few days ago. Just a few days to get to know each other and here are already the first controversies, which took place at night and which they saw protagonists Alessandro Cecchi Paone and Nathaly Caldonazzo.

The journalist born in 1961 and the actress born in 1969 had a strong discussion at night, all due to the appearance of a pink boa. The snake scared Corinne Clery, another castaway in this edition. Cecchi Paone has tried to minimize the presence of the pink boa, according to him harmless. Caldonazzo had a very different opinion, as she didn’t want to leave the decidedly frightened Clery alone.

“The snake needs the warmth of the rock, if you sleep further away, face like this, it won’t hurt you. There is such a thing as scienceI know what I’m doing.” And from there came Caldonazzo’s response, who instead told Clery to get away from her. Until Cecchi Paone raised his tone further, going decidedly out of the context of the game.

"You talk nonsense, you don't know anything about zoology, fishwife". Hence Caldonazzo's anger "Fishmonger to whom? Do you realize? This guy hates women, he has a problem with women". The harsh accusation of the actress before the intervention of the other castaways who sedated the two protagonists of a discussion that is only the first of a long series.

