This morning a missile attack hit a civilian humanitarian convoy leaving Zaporizhzhia. “People were lining up to leave the temporarily occupied territory, to pick up their relatives and take them away,” the regional military chief wrote on Telegram. Oleksandr Starukhquoted by Union. Twenty-five people were killed and another 50 were injured. The mayor of Melitopol, IvanFedorov, he added that people leave Zaporizhzhia for the occupied territories every day to deliver medicines, support relatives and return. While in the videos published on social networks you can see the burned vehicles, part of the humanitarian convoy, and the bodies on the road.

The attack took place on the same day that the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, and the pro-Russian “governors” of the four Ukrainian regions of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Lugansk signed the treaties that sanction the “entry” of these territories into the Russian Federation. The pro-Russians in Zaporizhzhia blamed the Ukrainian army for the raid. According to Vladimir Rogovan official of the pro-Russian administration of Zaporizhzhia quoted by the agency Tassthe Ukrainians allegedly hit a column of cars that was forming to “go towards the liberated territories”.

An attack “deplorable, regardless of who committed it”, denounced the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). Most of the victims would be children and the elderly who were at a checkpoint. “More than 20 people died as a result of the attack and more than 50 were injured,” the spokesman said Saviano Abreu a Europa Press, adding that they would be people who “were trying to cross over from the Russian-controlled side to bring aid, supplies to the people on the other side,” and to relocate them. Abreu asked for an investigation to be opened to ascertain “who launched this attack”.

