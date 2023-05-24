At the just-concluded G7 Hiroshima summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky became the most concerned mystery guest. An article was exposed on May 23, and Zelensky’s trip to Hiroshima has another highlight.

A Twitter account that pays attention to the war in Ukraine posted a screenshot a few days ago saying that when Zelensky was flying from Saudi Arabia to Japan on a French military plane, he flew over Chinese airspace and took a shortcut over the East China Sea.

The self-media “Deep Knowledge Bureau” issued an article saying that Zelensky’s route was deliberately arranged, which can be said to be well-intentioned. Not only that, the entire G7 Hiroshima Summit is a conference with obvious meaning of standing in line. Among them, the leaders of India and Vietnam The road surface is an unusual bright spot, especially India, which has always had a deep relationship with Russia, but recently forcibly used Indian rupees to settle Russian energy, which made Russian high-level dumb eat coptis. Flies once.

The talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Zelensky have been widely followed. In particular, Modi assured Zelensky that India and Modi will do everything possible to help Ukraine resolve the Russia-Ukraine war.

The outside world believes that winning India is one of the main purposes of Zelensky’s trip to Hiroshima. In addition, Zelensky has also received a large amount of military aid commitments, especially President Biden publicly stated that the United States does not object to third countries aiding F16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

The article “Deep Knowledge Bureau” stated that half of the world now supports Ukraine. From the perspective of conventional armed forces, the balance is constantly tilting towards Ukraine.

Many observers have suggested that, judging by the G7’s support for Ukraine, Russia’s defeat is almost a foregone conclusion. Veteran media person Yan Chungou recently posted on Facebook that the Russia-Ukraine war is coming to an end, so although the G7 involves Russia and Ukraine, the actual core issue is targeting the CCP.

Yan Chungou wrote that the seven major countries have achieved unprecedented unity in their stance towards the CCP. The reason why they gave up decoupling with the CCP is because the conditions for a complete decoupling are not ripe. First, the United States and Japan want to accommodate countries with strong appeasementism such as Germany and France. The CCP still has considerable strength at present, and the escalation of the confrontation may lead to military conflicts. Therefore, the G7 decided to cut off the CCP’s wings and consume the CCP’s strength, while avoiding internal quarrels and not giving the CCP an opportunity.

Yan Chungou said that Western leaders have also seen the internal crisis of the CCP, the extreme isolation of diplomacy, and the piles of internal economic and social problems. What is even more frightening is that there is no possibility of reversing the situation. Large-scale conflicts can range from five years to ten years, and the CCP’s dictatorship will collapse internally. Therefore, for the West, it is the lowest-cost option to consume opponents by enclosing the shade. Including the prohibition of using force against Taiwan, the prohibition of occupying the South China Sea, the prohibition of supporting Russia, and the prohibition of economic coercion, etc., if the CCP dares to step on the red line, it will bear the consequences.

