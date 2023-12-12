Home » Željko Obradović on the injury of Ognjen Jaramaz | Sports
World

Željko Obradović on the injury of Ognjen Jaramaz | Sports

by admin
Željko Obradović on the injury of Ognjen Jaramaz | Sports

Željko Obradović has problems with a considerable number of injuries in his team before the duel with Žalgiris in the Euroleague.

Source: BC Partizan TV

Despite certain drops in the game, Partizan was convincing in the end overcame the Student Center on their home field 99:76, and the black and whites still had reason to worry after this match. The problem was that Fire Jaramaz hurt in the third quarter, and also Alen Smailagic received a strong elbow blow to the head.

At the media conference after the match, the coach of Partizan Željko Obradović talked about the problems his team is facing. Before visiting Zalgiris, it is not clear what will happen with the two first team players.

“Jaramaz says that he is in a lot of pain, honestly, it’s his wrist, we can’t know the severity at this moment, but he is in pain. Also, Allen got hit in the head, towards the end of the game he asked to be substituted, because his head hurt. How will he look tonight and tomorrow, we’ll see. As for Kaminski, I don’t believe he’ll be able to travel to Kaunas, we’ll see how it looks. He’ll probably be able to join next week,” Obradović said.

See also  Hidrogenesse, review of his album Cielo repleto de naves... (2023)

You may also like

Mother accused of killing her four children acquitted

Andre Braugher is dead! The actor was 61...

Dylan Dog Old Boy 22

They arrest the Cuban who burned a guard...

Big Lale brought Arkan the pig into prison...

Christmas at the PIME Center in Milan

Pope Francis spoke in an interview about Milei,...

«Do you want a ceasefire? Call Hamas” and...

The two parts and complexity – mondoperio

What does each country ask for in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy