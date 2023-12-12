Željko Obradović on the injury of Ognjen Jaramaz | Sports

Željko Obradović has problems with a considerable number of injuries in his team before the duel with Žalgiris in the Euroleague.

Source: BC Partizan TV

Despite certain drops in the game, Partizan was convincing in the end overcame the Student Center on their home field 99:76, and the black and whites still had reason to worry after this match. The problem was that Fire Jaramaz hurt in the third quarter, and also Alen Smailagic received a strong elbow blow to the head.

At the media conference after the match, the coach of Partizan Željko Obradović talked about the problems his team is facing. Before visiting Zalgiris, it is not clear what will happen with the two first team players.

“Jaramaz says that he is in a lot of pain, honestly, it’s his wrist, we can’t know the severity at this moment, but he is in pain. Also, Allen got hit in the head, towards the end of the game he asked to be substituted, because his head hurt. How will he look tonight and tomorrow, we’ll see. As for Kaminski, I don’t believe he’ll be able to travel to Kaunas, we’ll see how it looks. He’ll probably be able to join next week,” Obradović said.

