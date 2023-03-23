Today, the new ROG Magic 16 notebook is officially on the shelves, providing two colors of Lunar White and Eclipse Gray, the first release11999Yuan.

It is reported that,ROG Magic 16 is equipped with Intel Core i9-13900H processor6P+8E 14 cores and 20 threads, the highest turbo frequency is raised from 4.7GHz to 5.4GHz.

In terms of graphics cards, the RTX 4060 8GB can achieve 140W full power consumption and supports dual-display and three-mode hot switching technology.

its equipmentThe 16-inch ROG Nebula screen has a screen-to-body ratio of 94%, a 16:10 screen ratio, a resolution of 2.5K, and a refresh rate of 240Hzwith a brightness of 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage, support for Dolby Vision, passed Pantone color certification and supports color gamut switching.

In terms of heat dissipation, this notebook adopts Glacier heat dissipation architecture 2.0, with the assistance of double dust-free fans and internal blowing technology, so that the portable body design can also release stable performance.

In terms of interface, the new ROG Magic 16 is equipped with Thunderbolt 4 interface, two USB3.2 Gen2 Type-A interfaces, one USB3.2 Gen2 Type-C interface and one HDMI 2.1 interface.

