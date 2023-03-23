Home Business 11,999 yuan ROG Magic 16 2023 notebook on shelves: i9+RTX 4060–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future
Business

11,999 yuan ROG Magic 16 2023 notebook on shelves: i9+RTX 4060–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future

by admin
11,999 yuan ROG Magic 16 2023 notebook on shelves: i9+RTX 4060–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future

Today, the new ROG Magic 16 notebook is officially on the shelves, providing two colors of Lunar White and Eclipse Gray, the first release11999Yuan.

It is reported that,ROG Magic 16 is equipped with Intel Core i9-13900H processor6P+8E 14 cores and 20 threads, the highest turbo frequency is raised from 4.7GHz to 5.4GHz.

11999 yuan ROG Magic 16 2023 notebook on shelves: i9+RTX 4060

In terms of graphics cards, the RTX 4060 8GB can achieve 140W full power consumption and supports dual-display and three-mode hot switching technology.

its equipmentThe 16-inch ROG Nebula screen has a screen-to-body ratio of 94%, a 16:10 screen ratio, a resolution of 2.5K, and a refresh rate of 240Hzwith a brightness of 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage, support for Dolby Vision, passed Pantone color certification and supports color gamut switching.

11999 yuan ROG Magic 16 2023 notebook on shelves: i9+RTX 4060

In terms of heat dissipation, this notebook adopts Glacier heat dissipation architecture 2.0, with the assistance of double dust-free fans and internal blowing technology, so that the portable body design can also release stable performance.

In terms of interface, the new ROG Magic 16 is equipped with Thunderbolt 4 interface, two USB3.2 Gen2 Type-A interfaces, one USB3.2 Gen2 Type-C interface and one HDMI 2.1 interface.

Purchase link:Jingdong (11999 yuan)

11999 yuan ROG Magic 16 2023 notebook on shelves: i9+RTX 4060

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Responsible Editor: Antlers

See also  NFT, Premier League signs deal with fantasy football club Sorare

You may also like

Administrative Brindisi, it’s official: Roberto Fusco mayoral candidate...

Rates, inflation is still a danger for the...

Gas and oil heating: the government is apparently...

Lab-Created Gemstones: Benefits of Manmade Jewelry

Breast cancer risk is greatest with any hormonal...

TikTok CEO Zhou Shouzi testifies before the US...

Rail strike: money back in case of delays...

Dorsey’s Block in Hindenberg’s sights

Strike: Trains, cars, airports – that’s what you’re...

Brick To The Future: Kia EV6 of Lego...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy