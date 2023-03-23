Home Health Euro 2024 qualifying: Italy-England 1-2 on the pitch – LIVE
Health

Euro 2024 qualifying: Italy-England 1-2 on the pitch – LIVE

by admin

On the pitch Italy-England 1-2 LIVE

In the 56th minute, goal by Retegui

In the 13th minute England took the lead with a goal from Rice. In the 44th minute Kane doubled from a penalty kick

Mateo Retegui makes his debut in the blue from the first minute to the first call-up, for Italy-England. The official line-ups for the match scheduled tonight at the ‘Maradona stadium, valid for the Euro 2024 qualifiers, confirm the choice of the blue coach, Roberto Mancini, to immediately put his trust in the 23-year-old Argentine center forward of Italian origin, who plays for Tigre. To support him in the 4-3-3 of Italy Berardi and Pellegrini. In defense Acerbi and Toloi are the central couple, with Di Lorenzo and Spinazzola full-backs, while the midfield trio is the starting one, Barella-Jorginho-Verratti

Read the full article on ANSA.it

See also  Cortona hospital, regenerative medicine center operating regularly: the local health authority answers to the mayor

You may also like

“we come to Reggio Calabria because it breathes...

We can read emotions from the nose –...

This is how you can make boys look...

Type 1 diabetes: genetic engineering and stem cells...

“Tuberculosis on the upswing, it’s scary again”

Corona origin: How a biologist came across the...

Migrants: Meloni, if Tunisia collapses, risk of 900,000...

Picking your nose is not only embarrassing, it...

Muscular atrophy, a new sensor for remote monitoring...

for the Killer Mushroom is apprehension not only...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy