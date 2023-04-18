2026 Olympics, increasing liabilities for the Foundation

2026 Olympics liabilities increasing for the Foundation

The board of the Milano Cortina 2026 Foundation He has decided: speed skating, Speed ​​Skating, will take place in Milan. The proposal, entirely financed by private capital, has highlighted, in addition to the advantage of territorial continuity with the other competition sites in the ice world, with the exception of curling, a significant and greater concreteness combined with a reduction in operating costs: just think the logistical issues relating to the movement of the athletes, the federations’ staff and the referees, the costs of food and accommodation and those of a dedicated and detached workforce at the new venue.

Or, again, garlic revenue from multiple ticket purchases: thanks to territorial continuity, the fan will in fact be able to benefit from a greater number of matches in the same city. The competition venue for the speed skating discipline will exist only for the duration of the competitions. Based on the decision of the board of directors, the Milano Cortina 2026 Foundation will immediately start a collaboration with the International Skating Union (ISU) to carry out the project taking into consideration all the required technical requirements.

The board then approved the 2022 budget which sees a total liability of 54.784 million estimated in line with forecasts. Last year, however, the liabilities were much lower: 16 million. On the other hand, the net debt in 2022 improved, which amounted to 9.2 million euros, a small figure if we consider the data relating to the year 2021 where the loss had been equal to 21 million. The result is the result of a careful containment policy which partially covered the lower income from sponsorships due to the difficult macroeconomic context.