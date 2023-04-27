Home » A startup wants to make the logistics industry more sustainable
A startup wants to make the logistics industry more sustainable

WirtschaftsWoche: Sebastian, you have one minute in the elevator with a potential donor. What’s your elevator pitch?
Online trading is growing every day – and with it the logistics and warehousing industry. We have created a sustainable storage solution that is interesting for many companies from the entire e-commerce segment. Our boxes are quick to set up, durable and cheaper than traditional plastic boxes. Our product protects the environment from day one. We are turning the logistics industry upside down.
How did you come up with the idea?
We have our own textile printing works and a few years ago we looked at how we could store and ship our goods in such a way that little plastic was produced. At that time there were no solutions – so we decided to invent something of our own.
And how do you make money with it?
We sell our storage boxes in different sizes.

