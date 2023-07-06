ADOC Plans to Open 18 New Shoe Stores and Expand Operations in Central America

Title: ADOC Shoe Store Chain Set to Expand with 18 New Branches by Year-End

By José A. Barrera – estrategiaynegocios.net

The ADOC shoe store chain is preparing to open 18 new branches before the year comes to a close, further solidifying its presence in the Central American market that stretches from Guatemala to Costa Rica. With a growth strategy in place, the company aims to have a total of 260 branches in the region by the end of the year.

Currently operating 242 stores, ADOC has established itself as the largest shoe and clothing retail company in Central America. “Today we are the largest shoe and clothing retail company in Central America, obviously, that is due to our legacy,” explained Javier Castillo, CEO of Empresas ADOC.

Celebrating its 70th year of foundation, ADOC remains a prominent player in the industry, demonstrating its manufacturing and sales prowess with brands like ADOC, Par2, Hush Puppies, The North Face, and Caterpillar. The company, founded in 1953 by Salvadoran businessman Roberto Palomo, has managed to navigate the challenges posed by the pandemic and experienced double-digit growth over the last four years.

Remaining committed to electronic commerce, ADOC operates 20 websites dedicated to online sales, ensuring it stays relevant in the digital era.

Reflecting on the company’s 70 years of history, Castillo shared, “We started with a factory in 1953. When Don Roberto Palomo created the factory, his idea was to be able to fit all Central Americans with a shoe of great value, but at a low price.” The company’s production plant, named “Calzado Salvadoreño, SA,” was established on June 27 of that year, concurrently giving birth to the ADOC brand, derived from the Latin roots AD-HOC, meaning “purposely tailored.”

ADOC takes immense pride in its ability to manufacture and export specialized shoes worldwide, including hand-sewn, fine footwear, as well as industrial boots and school shoes sold in their stores. The company, which currently employs 2,100 individuals, with 80% based in El Salvador, has become a source of pride for the nation.

“Reaching the milestone of 70 years is a significant achievement for any company,” expressed Castillo. As ADOC continues its expansion plans, it remains steadfast in its mission to provide Central Americans with high-value, affordable footwear.

