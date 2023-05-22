Africa: the AfDB’s Economic Outlook under the banner of the fight against climate change

The African Economic Outlook, the main report of the African Development Bank (AFDB), will be launched on Wednesday, May 24, during the bank’s annual meetings in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. The theme of the 2023 report is the same as that of the Annual Meetings: “Mobilising private sector finance for climate and green growth in Africa”.

The African Economic Outlook report, released annually by the Bank, provides in-depth, up-to-date data and analysis to guide and assist African policymakers, the private sector and the international community.

Despite successive global conferences and compelling scientific evidence underscoring the urgent need to tackle climate change, climate finance for developing countries, particularly in Africa, remains weak and fragmented. This is a significant obstacle to the continent’s climate ambitions and its transition to a green economy to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Read our focus on Africa’s economic prospects: https://www.africaeaffari.it/rivista/2023-ci-sara-ancora-da-ballare