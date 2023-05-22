Home » Africa: the AfDB’s Economic Outlook under the banner of the fight against climate change
Business

Africa: the AfDB’s Economic Outlook under the banner of the fight against climate change

by admin

The African Economic Outlook, the main report of the African Development Bank (AFDB), will be launched on Wednesday, May 24, during the bank’s annual meetings in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. The theme of the 2023 report is the same as that of the Annual Meetings: “Mobilising private sector finance for climate and green growth in Africa”.

The African Economic Outlook report, released annually by the Bank, provides in-depth, up-to-date data and analysis to guide and assist African policymakers, the private sector and the international community.

Despite successive global conferences and compelling scientific evidence underscoring the urgent need to tackle climate change, climate finance for developing countries, particularly in Africa, remains weak and fragmented. This is a significant obstacle to the continent’s climate ambitions and its transition to a green economy to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Read our focus on Africa’s economic prospects: https://www.africaeaffari.it/rivista/2023-ci-sara-ancora-da-ballare

See also  Nigeria, shooting in a Catholic church: "Dozens of deaths feared, including children"

You may also like

Occhetto improvises Moses: “Flood in Emilia? A message...

Carlo Calenda and Matteo Renzi: from the Third...

Mosquito net bonus, also confirmed in 2023: here’s...

Quarterly, from Unicredit to Banco Bpm: the banks...

Changzhou Evergreen Technology Co., Ltd. was listed on...

Spalletti goodbye Naples: sabbatical year. Gasperini for De...

Quarterly, from Unicredit to Banco Bpm: the banks...

Juventus: stock falls on the Stock Exchange. Requested...

[Promote the spirit of the Mongolian horse]”Create something...

Ford announces key agreements to supply lithium-based products

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy