After revelations: Avi Medical wants to expose unpleasant employees

Lists containing sensitive data were created about Avi Medical employees who criticized the company in an internal fire letter. Getty Images / artisteer

The health startup Avi Medical was founded in 2020 and operates more than a dozen general practitioner practices in Germany. Investors who have invested millions in the company seem enthusiastic. But the mood in the practices is tense: doctors and medical assistants wrote a fire letter to Avi management in November 2022 due to poor working conditions. They complained about questionable billing methods and a lack of time for patients. Business Insider reported on the allegations and also revealed that Avi Medical internally puts its doctors under pressure with target values ​​for particularly lucrative treatments.

Just days after Business Insider’s reporting, the company launched an employee review. There, the employees are supposed to identify “distractors” among themselves. Is Avi Medical looking internally for critical employees, or did Avi just make an unfortunate choice of words?

How Avi Medical employees should identify troublemakers

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

