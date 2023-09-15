Home » After revelations: Avi Medical wants to expose unpleasant employees
Business

After revelations: Avi Medical wants to expose unpleasant employees

by admin
After revelations: Avi Medical wants to expose unpleasant employees

Lists containing sensitive data were created about Avi Medical employees who criticized the company in an internal fire letter. Getty Images / artisteer

The health startup Avi Medical was founded in 2020 and operates more than a dozen general practitioner practices in Germany. Investors who have invested millions in the company seem enthusiastic. But the mood in the practices is tense: doctors and medical assistants wrote a fire letter to Avi management in November 2022 due to poor working conditions. They complained about questionable billing methods and a lack of time for patients. Business Insider reported on the allegations and also revealed that Avi Medical internally puts its doctors under pressure with target values ​​for particularly lucrative treatments.

Just days after Business Insider’s reporting, the company launched an employee review. There, the employees are supposed to identify “distractors” among themselves. Is Avi Medical looking internally for critical employees, or did Avi just make an unfortunate choice of words?

How Avi Medical employees should identify troublemakers

See also  Eight micro-changes that are reshaping the macro - FT中文网

You may also like

USD/MXN Falls as US Retail Sales and Mexican...

The West’s Silence on Iran’s Freedom Riots –...

Huawei Mate X5 Receives 100% Positive Reviews: Anticipating...

Spin-off from Novartis – Novartis subsidiary Sandoz becomes...

Istat, inflation slows down but not too much:...

2023 China Digital Economy Conference of 100 (Guangxi)...

Oil Prices Fall Despite Expectations of Shortages and...

Ray Dalio (Bridgetwater): Better to hold cash “temporarily”,...

Hebei Province Implements Measures to Support High-Quality Development...

Interest rates, prices, euros: This is what the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy