In his acceptance speech, Bourla said he grew up in a Jewish family “that believed that each of us is only as strong as the bonds of our community.” Everyone is called by God to make the world a better place. He donated the prize money to projects “aimed at preserving the memory of the victims of the Holocaust, with a particular focus on the tragedy suffered by the Greek-Jewish community.” Two days before the award ceremony, Bourla visited the memorial in Yad Vashem.

