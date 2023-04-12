Home Business Audit and advisory firm: EY halts demerger
Business

Audit and advisory firm: EY halts demerger

by admin
Audit and advisory firm: EY halts demerger

DThe auditing and consulting company EY has stopped its planned split. This was announced by the group formerly known as Ernst & Young on Tuesday. It was actually planned that the group’s 13,000 partners should vote in April on the separation of the lucrative consulting business. It should then be taken to the stock exchange. As late as mid-February, a member of the company’s management told the Reuters news agency that “huge approval” was expected for “Project Everest”. However, there was internal resistance. Right from the start, the partners in the important US market apparently disagreed as to which parts of the tax consultancy business should remain in the auditing division to be spun off.

With the spin-off announced in September, London-based EY wanted to meet the demands of many regulators, who increasingly fear conflicts of interest when auditors also advise the companies they audit. The partners involved in EY received millions in proceeds from the process. With its 365,000 employees and a turnover of 45.4 billion dollars (FY 2021/22), EY belongs to the “Big Four” of the auditing companies, along with KPMG, Deloitte and PwC, which almost completely share the audit of large, international companies.

The split-up plan, with which EY wanted to lead the way as a pioneer among the four international testing giants, became known in spring 2022. When EY first publicly confirmed the transaction, dubbed “Project Everest”, in September, the international partners were expected to vote on the plan for late 2022 or early 2023. However, the complexity of the undertaking delayed the process. Most recently, voting should take place in April or May.

See also  Half of the U.S. states will stop paying $300 a week unemployment benefits, the governors are all Republicans

You may also like

Lukaku exults, Big Rom “secret” after Benfica-Inter’s 0-2...

12 facts about the affordability of housing

Unicredit: update on the buy-back plan

Expensive subsidization of fossil energy production

Today’s Stock Exchanges, April 12th. Uncertain price lists...

External headlines: New York Fed President predicts another...

New car prices doubled in 10 years

IMF: Global economy recovering only slowly | Economy...

Def, green light from the CDM: cut in...

Households used significantly less gas and electricity in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy