Home » Australia – ‘Star Trek’ actor appears in hologram at conference in Sydney
Business

Australia – ‘Star Trek’ actor appears in hologram at conference in Sydney

by admin
Australia – ‘Star Trek’ actor appears in hologram at conference in Sydney

Canadian actor William Shatner Image: AFP

‘Star Trek’ actor William Shatner is familiar with distant galaxies and spaceships, and now also with teleportation: the 92-year-old actor took part in a conference in Sydney as a guest speaker, but only as a hologram.

“Star Trek” actor William Shatner is familiar with distant galaxies and spaceships, and now also with teleportation: The 92-year-old Canadian actor took part in a conference in Sydney as a guest speaker, but only as a hologram. “They’re 7,000 miles away and I’m here in Los Angeles,” Shatner told the audience as he appeared on a screen in 3D and life size.

However, the presentation did not go smoothly. At times the audience stared at a blank space, but Shatner took it with humor. New techniques are always associated with risks, he said.

The Canadian actor became a cult star in the 1960s as Captain Kirk in the science fiction series “Star Trek”. In it, he traveled the galaxy as part of the crew of Starship Enterprise. He received both a Golden Globe and an Emmy for his role as a lawyer on the series “Boston Legal”.

In 2021, Shatner, then 90, became the oldest person to have ever flown into space aboard a spacecraft.

HOME PAGE

See also  On energy, the US with Europe and Italy: "We will help you"

You may also like

Auto, registrations in July in Italy are growing

Tesla’s Entry into Wireless Charging: A Look at...

Shortage of skilled workers in Ticino – Ticino...

Meloni weaves Ariadne’s thread: the sister towards the...

Penny: Accidentally paid twice – customer anger hits...

China’s Economic Setback: The Impact of Xi Jinping’s...

Goodbye citizenship income: Artificial Intelligence can help employment

Politics – Foreign politicians warn of preparations for...

Bassetti, nightmare holidays: “Delayed ship, filth and rudeness”

Nothing Phone (2) in the test: This model...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy