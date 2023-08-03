Australia – ‘Star Trek’ actor appears in hologram at conference in Sydney

Canadian actor William Shatner Image: AFP

“Star Trek” actor William Shatner is familiar with distant galaxies and spaceships, and now also with teleportation: The 92-year-old Canadian actor took part in a conference in Sydney as a guest speaker, but only as a hologram. “They’re 7,000 miles away and I’m here in Los Angeles,” Shatner told the audience as he appeared on a screen in 3D and life size.

However, the presentation did not go smoothly. At times the audience stared at a blank space, but Shatner took it with humor. New techniques are always associated with risks, he said.

The Canadian actor became a cult star in the 1960s as Captain Kirk in the science fiction series “Star Trek”. In it, he traveled the galaxy as part of the crew of Starship Enterprise. He received both a Golden Globe and an Emmy for his role as a lawyer on the series “Boston Legal”.

In 2021, Shatner, then 90, became the oldest person to have ever flown into space aboard a spacecraft.

