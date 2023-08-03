Home » Summer readings for the little ones under ‘The tree of stories’
Summer readings for the little ones under ‘The tree of stories’

CASA NICCOLINI LIBRARY – Friday 4 August 2023 at 10 in the garden (via Romiti 13, Ferrara). Free admission

New fun and adventurous stories, proposed by the expert storytellers of theCirci associationawait i children from 4 years to 10 years Friday 4 August 2023 at 10 am for the weekly outdoor storytelling appointment with “The tree of stories“.

The review of children’s readings, organized by the municipal library of Casa Niccolini, will continue every Friday, always at 10, until 25 August 2023in the library garden (with entrance from via Romiti 13). In the shade of the great ginkgo biloba many narrators will take turns to entertain the little participants with captivating and imaginative stories.
The participation at appointments is free and freesubject to availability.

Per info: tel. 0532 418231, email info.niccolini@comune.fe.it.

In case of bad weather, the initiative will take place inside the “Casa Niccolini” Library.

All the initiatives of the municipal library for children and teenagers of Casa Niccolini on the website:

Downloadable images:

