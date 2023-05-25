Balcony power plant from Aldi: you have to consider this when buying

Balcony power plants are currently in vogue. picture alliance / CHROMORANGE | Udo Herrmann

Due to the high electricity prices, consumers are increasingly turning to small balcony power plants, which they use to generate their own solar power. After Netto and Lidl, Aldi Nord will now also be offering the balcony power plant in its range from June. However, consumers should make sure that a complete set is offered and clarify the installation with the landlord.

You want your own because of the high electricity prices Energy to generate? This is not only possible on the roof of your own house, but also with a rented apartment, albeit on a smaller scale. With so-called balcony power plants. They are all the rage and produce enough on sunny days Strom for the household. The retailers net and Lidl already have them in stock. Now pulls Aldi Nord also follows and offers such a mini-solar system an.

If you want to save electricity with the small power plants, you have to invest some money beforehand. At Net a balcony power plant is listed for 499 euros. The competition at Lidl offers the mini power plant for 219 euros. Aldi Nord is located between the discounters and offers from June the balcony power plant for 469 euros.

But be careful: When buying, you should make sure to buy a complete set to ensure the functionality and compatibility of the parts. “The provider is responsible for ensuring that the components fit together well and achieve optimal yields,” explains Jörg Sutter from the consumer advice center NRW im “Mercury”. In addition, tenants must complete the installation of a balcony power plant with the landlords discuss and obtain consent.

