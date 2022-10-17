Home Business Bank of Hangzhou (600926.SH) net profit in the first three quarters was 9.275 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 31.82%_Stock Channel_Securities Star
(Original title: Bank of Hangzhou (600926.SH) net profit in the first three quarters was 9.275 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 31.82%)

Zhitong Finance APP News, Bank of Hangzhou (600926.SH) released the third quarter performance report. From January to September 2022, the company achieved operating income of 26.062 billion yuan, an increase of 16.47% over the same period last year; realized net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies 9.275 billion yuan, an increase of 31.82% over the same period of the previous year.

As of the end of September 2022, the company’s total assets were 1.56 trillion yuan, an increase of 12.43% over the end of the previous year, of which total loans were 677.645 billion yuan, an increase of 15.14% over the end of the previous year; total liabilities were 1.47 trillion yuan, an increase of 12.75% over the end of the previous year, of which The total deposits were 870.945 billion yuan, an increase of 7.44% over the end of the previous year. As of the end of September 2022, the company’s non-performing loan ratio was 0.77%, a decrease of 0.09 percentage points from the end of the previous year; the provision coverage ratio was 583.67%, an increase of 15.96 percentage points from the end of the previous year.

