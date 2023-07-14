Bank of Italy: economy in stagnation in the second quarter

In the second quarter of the year, the Italian economy showed signs of stagnation. This is the indication provided by the Bank of Italy in its quarterly Economic Bulletin. Furthermore, Via Nazionale’s estimates on the trend of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the three-year period have been revised downwards with respect to the forecasts formulated less than a month ago.

According to the baseline scenario, Italy’s GDP is expected to grow by 1.3% this year, by 0.9% in 2024 and by 1.0% in 2025, thus showing an average slowdown just over 1 %. The economic experts on Via Nazionale forecast that the recovery in the coming quarters will be influenced by the tightening of financing conditions and the persistent weakness of international trade.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

