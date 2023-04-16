Home » Banks are gradually withdrawing from Russia
Banks are gradually withdrawing from Russia

Banks are gradually withdrawing from Russia

Dhe chief supervisor of the European Central Bank (ECB), Andrea Enria, shows understanding if European banks are currently unable to reduce their activities in Russia quite as quickly as many politicians would like. Because a lot of approvals from the Russian authorities are required for the sales and there is a new regime there, the Italian said a few weeks ago.

His understanding is certainly not related to the fact that the major Italian bank Unicredit is the largest foreign bank in Russia alongside the Austrian Raiffeisenbank. Because the ECB supervision remains obstinate towards the banks on the Russia question. For the ECB’s senior banking supervisor, it is important that banks monitor their business in Russia closely and wind it down as quickly as possible.

Looking at figures from the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), it is noticeable that French banks reduced their lending to Russian customers the fastest between the end of 2021 and September 2022 – from $27.1 billion to $8.6 billion. That’s thanks to Société Générale, which sold its business there last year. And the ECB’s supervisors continue to apply pressure in talks with the supervised institutions when it comes to Russia.

retreat takes time

Now the Austrian Raiffeisen bank must also consider selling or splitting off its Russian unit. It won’t be easy, but as the largest foreign bank, the risks of becoming part of the Russian war machine are increasing. Raiffeisen has come under the scrutiny of the American authorities because the Russian government has obliged the banks to defer loans to soldiers. According to data from the Russian central bank, loans to military personnel worth 800 million euros were deferred from mid-September to the end of 2022. In the Ukraine, the banks involved, including Raiffeisen, were criticized as “helpers in the war”.

