Home » Betting, Zaniolo and Tonali: “It was only poker and blackjack”
Business

Betting, Zaniolo and Tonali: “It was only poker and blackjack”

by admin
Betting, Zaniolo and Tonali: “It was only poker and blackjack”

Nicolò Zaniolo – Sandro Tonali (photo Lapresse)

Betting, Zaniolo and Tonali: “It was only poker and blackjack”

“It was just poker and blackjack.” Nicolò Zaniolo and Sandro Tonali were not questioned by the police who reached them in Coverciano, violating the national team’s retreat and upsetting the preparation of Italy’s next matches. Immediately afterwards, parents, family members and sports agents took care of grilling them. To understand where they had gone wrong and start preparing a defensive line. The online edition of Repubblica reports it.

“We played games of poker and blackjack, never football,” Zaniolo said almost in tears to his family and to the agent according to what Repubblica writes. “Ditto Tonali: they both know Nicolò Fagioli, but they haven’t said they exchanged bets on Serie A or other teams with him. In fact, they deny it”

Football: for the three footballers, alleged crime of illegal gambling or betting

Would be abusive exercise of gaming or betting activities is the crime alleged against the three playersNicolò Fagioli, Sandro Tonali and Nicolò Zaniolo ended up in the register of suspects as part of an investigation into betting conducted by the Turin prosecutor’s office.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Zte studies 5G applications in ports and industries: "For autonomous driving at least 2 years"

You may also like

Exploring the Future of Central Bank Digital Currency:...

Krugman on inflation, “We won”. But it is...

China Higher Education Expo Celebrates its 60th Anniversary...

Bmw iX5 Hydrogen, we tested the electric SUV...

Higher-Than-Expected U.S. Inflation Signals Need for Continued Monetary...

US inflation stops the stock market rally. Milan...

Consequences of the Middle East conflict – is...

Fieg and Luiss receive 2 million from Google...

Changyan Industrial Park Attracts Eight Industrial Projects and...

The first rescue flights from Israel landed in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy