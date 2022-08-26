“If the price does not go down, the next government, and therefore for me the truth operation is always better than the silence operation, will have to ration electricity and gas starting from the companies”.

Thus the leader of the Lega Matteo Salvini at Ansa. “I would like to avoid it, but Macron has already said so, and France also has dozens of operational nuclear reactors. We don’t have it, we only import energy from abroad, so if we don’t intervene, the risk of deciding who gets hot and who doesn’t, who turns on the light and who doesn’t, is absolutely concrete “. “The cost of energy is an essential issue”.