Home Business Bills, Salvini: the next government will ration electricity and gas starting from companies
Business

Bills, Salvini: the next government will ration electricity and gas starting from companies

by admin

“If the price does not go down, the next government, and therefore for me the truth operation is always better than the silence operation, will have to ration electricity and gas starting from the companies”.

Thus the leader of the Lega Matteo Salvini at Ansa. “I would like to avoid it, but Macron has already said so, and France also has dozens of operational nuclear reactors. We don’t have it, we only import energy from abroad, so if we don’t intervene, the risk of deciding who gets hot and who doesn’t, who turns on the light and who doesn’t, is absolutely concrete “. “The cost of energy is an essential issue”.

See also  Gas, the state of alert is not triggered. But the use of coal in cenyrali is increasing

You may also like

The 2022 World Artificial Intelligence Conference will be...

2022 Chengdu Auto Show: Auchan Z6 Blue Whale...

Story with a “happy ending” for Pernigotti of...

Directly at the 2022 Chengdu Auto Show: New...

Wall Street opens flat pending Powell, core inflation...

Apple’s “super-forward-looking” invitation letter reveals the selling points...

Telecom Italia: agreement signed for the use of...

On the first day of the auto show,...

This is what Russia does with the gas...

Moderna is suing Pfizer and BioNTech over its...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy