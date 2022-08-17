Home Business Bper: suspension of Carige shareholders’ resolutions lifted. For Equita, via “potential obstacle to the integration process”
Positive movements but with moderate increases for Bper in Piazza Affari. The share of the Emilian bank rose by approximately 0.4% to € 1.6515. Yesterday the news came that the Court of Genoa revoked the provision that ordered the suspension of the execution of the resolutions passed by the Banca Carige shareholders’ meeting on June 15, including the appointment of the new board of directors, expression of the majority shareholder Bper .

Equita judges “the news positively as a potential obstacle to the integration process of Carige into Bper is no longer there”.

