Global Current Affairs

49q37yfitas article Many places in the UK plan to open public places to help people keep warm and shelter from the cold <a data-ail="552802" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >world</a>.huanqiu.com

49q1kkSUWGQ article Hungarian PM: Sanctions on Russia will make Europe in trouble <a data-ail="552802" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >world</a>.huanqiu.com

49q1kMesbG2 article At the press conference of the Moscow fighting competition, Russian and American players “fighted” <a data-ail="552802" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >world</a>.huanqiu.com

49q1dmuoG3P article Brazilian military jets target US market mil.huanqiu.com

49q1cNY39Tj article Switzerland abandons France to buy F-35 fighter jets mil.huanqiu.com

49pzQE2ciJE article Italian media: A Chinese died in a serial car accident in Verona, Italy oversea.huanqiu.com

49q30zSwUf2 article major discovery!The Tokyo Chengzhou Bridge in the Northern Song Dynasty sees the sun again <a data-ail="552802" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/tag/china/" >china</a>.huanqiu.com

49q2xnLMHWa article In the past two years, the central government has issued a total of 60 billion yuan in one-time agricultural subsidies to farmers who actually grow grains <a data-ail="552802" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/tag/china/" >china</a>.huanqiu.com

49q24Cr6ryi article A man transferred 3 million to his lover for more than 3 years, and his wife asked for it to be returned. Jinan court sentenced him society.huanqiu.com

49q1ibv5nMF article FAW-Volkswagen’s official response to the central control screen pop-up window: not a pop-up window advertisement society.huanqiu.com

49ofnODkGOo article Editorial: Europe should have the courage to face the problems behind the “turn to the right” opinion.huanqiu.com