Warren Buffett praised investors for their support of philanthropy in his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders.

When Warren Buffett, one of the world‘s most respected investors, speaks, everyone should be listening. Buffett, the 92-year-old chief executive of sprawling conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway, rarely has time for interviews these days, so his open letter to the company’s shareholders is a big deal on Wall Street.

Buffett is known for his passion for teaching others. He typically not only discusses Berkshire Hathaway’s performance in his open letters, but also advises young investors, dissects key themes in the market in detail, and sometimes criticizes chief executives for misconduct. This year’s open letter is no exception. In this 11-page open letter, the octogenarian Buffett first briefly analyzed the changes in people’s attitudes towards savings and intergenerational wealth.

In his letter, he wrote that the previous traditional concept believed that saving was to “maintain the standard of living after retirement”, and that the inheritance after death would be left to family and friends. But now, Buffett sees a new trend emerging, and he sees Berkshire Hathaway investors as harbingers of it. Simply put, he’s proud of his and his investors’ support of philanthropic causes.

He wrote: “Our experience has been different. We believe that every shareholder in Berkshire is basically a ‘save for one time, save for life’ type. Although these people have a good life, they will end up with most of the money. donate their assets to charity.”

Buffett said Berkshire’s goal is to create more wealth for these “dedicated savers,” who in turn will donate most of their wealth to charity after their death. They are not as keen as previous investors to “build empires” or buy flashy “conspicuous assets” such as cars and jewelry. Instead, Buffett sees their goal as accumulating wealth and enjoying a good life.

Do you want to learn from others?

Berkshire Hathaway investors appear to be following Buffett’s example in their approach to intergenerational wealth and philanthropy. In 2006, Buffett decided to “gradually” donate all the shares he held in Berkshire Hathaway, giving up leaving assets to his children and grandchildren to build a business empire. Those stocks make up a large chunk of Buffett’s $106 billion net worth.

Warren Buffett and Bill Gates.

In 2010, Buffett co-founded the Giving Pledge with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, pledging to give away 99 percent of his wealth during his lifetime or “after his death.” His goal is to call on other billionaires to make a similar pledge, and more than 120 have joined him so far.

Now, Buffett’s loyal followers at Berkshire seem to be joining the trend of donating their personal wealth, and Buffett is very happy about it. “How one handles money reveals one’s nature,” he wrote. “Who wouldn’t enjoy working for shareholders like us?”

But it’s not just Berkshire investors who are changing the “empire building” mentality. With longer life spans and more people looking to leave charitable legacies, the practice of bequeathing wealth to future generations has fallen out of fashion.

According to market research firm Cerulli Associates, the baby boomers have left about $84 trillion in wealth to Gen Xers and millennials over the past decade. But some $12 trillion of that has already gone to philanthropy. Jason van der Rohe, head of financial planning and marketing at Edelman Financial Engines, said only 37 percent of wealthy Americans plan to leave their wealth to their families.

He told CNBC in December 2022: “As parents, we are always struggling with how to support our children.” The wealth, you should also work hard” mentality is becoming more and more popular. That may be an unhelpful consolation to their children (mostly millennials), since the New York Federal Reserve recently found that 30-somethings are burdened by rising student loans. Debt totaled a record $3.8 trillion. With home prices skyrocketing historicly, Millennials and Gen Z are less likely to own a home at the same age as their parents.

Lessons From Warren Buffett’s Annual Shareholder Letter

In addition to praising Berkshire Hathaway investors’ frugal life attitude and willingness to donate to charity, Buffett’s latest shareholder open letter also contains some interesting news related to the market and the economy.

Despite hyperinflation and rate hikes in the U.S., Buffett expressed optimism in his letter, arguing that despite fears of a recession, it’s never a good idea to be bearish on the U.S. economy.

“I’ve been investing for 80 years, which is more than a third of the history of the United States. As much as we’ve always loved, even loved, self-criticism and self-doubt, I’ve never seen long-term shorting of the United States make sense.” he wrote. “And I highly doubt readers of this letter will have a different experience in the future.”

But Buffett also issued an “important warning” to corporate executives in the U.S., arguing that some executives are falsifying financial results to impress analysts, which could cause serious problems for investors.

He writes: “This behavior is disgusting. Falsifying financial results requires no talent: just a strong desire to deceive others. A CEO once described his ruse to me as ‘bold and imaginative accounting behavior’, which has become one of the disgraces of capitalism.”

Buffett also conducted a little retrospective analysis, calling himself a “so-so” manager. He admitted that the reason why he has been able to achieve “satisfactory performance” since 1965 is mainly due to his investment in Coca-Cola (Coca-Cola). More than a dozen major investments in companies such as American Express and American Express.

“In the 58 years I’ve run Berkshire, most of my capital allocation decisions have been so-so,” he said. “Furthermore, in some cases, I’ve been saved by a great deal of luck. .”

Buffett says the lesson for investors from his mistakes is simple: Just a few successful investments can “make magic.”

“Weed wilting is just as important as flowers blooming,” he said. “Of course acting as early as possible and living to 90 years old will also help to create miracles.” (Fortune Chinese Network)

Translator: Liu Jinlong

Reviewer: Wang Hao