Home Business Buzzi Unicem: 2022 turnover +16%, the increase in prices compensates for the contraction in volumes
Business

Buzzi Unicem: 2022 turnover +16%, the increase in prices compensates for the contraction in volumes

by admin
Buzzi Unicem: 2022 turnover +16%, the increase in prices compensates for the contraction in volumes

Buzzi Unicem has released some preliminary data relating to the year ended 31 December 2022. During the year, cement sales decreased by 9.2% to 28.3 million tonnes and ready-mix concrete sales by 5, 2% to 11.5 million cubic meters.

The last quarter of the year was characterized by generally weak volumes, but the favorable change in sales prices continued

The positive price effect more than offset the negative one due to the contraction in volumes, bringing the consolidated turnover for the year from 3,445.6 to 3,995.5 million euros (+16.0%, +9.6% at exchange rates and constant perimeter).

As regards the economic results, based on the preliminary information available, we expect that the consolidated financial statements for 2022 will close with a recurring EBITDA of approximately 880 million, better than that communicated at the beginning of November, of which 72 million due to the favorable exchange rate effect.

Compared to that forecast, the favorable changes concerned Italy, favored both by the tax credit dedicated to energy-intensive companies and by the price-cost effect on the valuation of inventories, and the United States, where the further rounding up of the prices of sales in the last quarter more than compensated for the drop in volumes.

See also  Visco: "Sustainable ECB hikes for Italian accounts, businesses and households"

You may also like

“So it weakens everything.” Meloni, summit with Poland....

Lange’s futures afternoon report: Futures fluctuate and fall,...

“So it weakens everything.” Meloni, summit with Poland....

You must know every time you trade (afternoon...

Space Economy, Earth Observation is worth 200 million

Montepaschi, accounts ok in the quarter. Lovaglio: we...

Let everyone sleep less!Zhang Chaoyang talked about the...

BCG: in 2022 Italy at 100 billion in...

Sanremo, Cacciari: “Never seen in my life. I...

Zelensky in Brussels invited by Macron. Meloni controversy:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy