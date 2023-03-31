Financial Associated Press, March 30th, BYD recently received surveys, and the chairman and president of the group, Wang Chuanfu, attended and answered a number of hot issues of market concern.

When asked whether it is possible for the company to replace Volkswagen in the era of mainstream electric vehicles, BYD said that the new energy vehicle market will be in short supply in 2022, but in 2023 there will be insufficient production capacity and lack of materials. Both improved significantly and will enter the knockout rounds. From January to February this year, the total market volume decreased year-on-year, but new energy increased year-on-year, and the company contributed the main increase, and its market share further increased. From the perspective of follow-up development, in the price range of 100,000-200,000 yuan,Although the company has pricing power, the company also hopes to develop more steadily.

When asked about the industry structure from a hundred regiments to separatist regimes, and how the company sees short-term fluctuations and medium-term opportunities, BYD said,In the current market environment, what is most needed is “fast”. “Fast fish eat slow fish” is more appropriate than “big fish eat small fish”, so auto companies must put speed first.In addition, hesitation and ambiguity are taboos in order to have a truly core technology and an accurate strategic direction. To sum up, speed is the first, technology is the second, and strategy is the third. These three points determine the future market share.

When asked about the company’s recent technical path and development direction of pure electric and plug-in hybrids, and how to maintain a competitive advantage, BYD said,When there is no change in the market, it needs to be driven by management and specialized division of labor. However, in the period of industry change, the company’s industrial chain is highly vertical, which can greatly reduce communication costs.Subsequent companies will also continue to invest in research and development to maintain continuous leadership and disruptive iterations in electrification technology. They are fighting for engineers, vertical integration models, precise control of market strategies, and scale. , The fight is profit. A specific technology cannot represent the company’s technological advantages, and the company will continue to add new technologies to the technology fish pool, and fish out one at a critical time.