[gearbest News]At present, CATL has become one of the largest power battery companies in the world, with partners all over the world, and many new energy vehicle companies rely on the power batteries it produces. Recently, CNMO noticed that according to the information displayed on the Qichacha App, CATL established a new new energy company in Guizhou Province, which may mean that it will achieve further development in Guizhou.

Ningde era

On October 11, Kaiyang Runshi New Energy Co., Ltd. was formally established. Public information shows that the registered capital of the new energy company is 10 million yuan, and the legal representative is Chen Fusheng. He also serves as the general manager of the company. At present, this company is 100% owned by Times Green Energy Company, which in turn is wholly owned by Ningde Times New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. The industry and commerce information shows that Kaiyang Runshi New Energy Co., Ltd. belongs to the power and heat production and supply industries. Its business scope includes power generation business, power transmission business, engineering and technology research and test development, and sales of new energy vehicle battery swap facilities. , Solar power technology services, etc.

Inferring from relevant information, the company’s future development direction is mostly related to power and energy, and it may be able to play an important role in the development of the Ningde era in the future.