These days, the global political and media circles have been paying close attention to the pace of Russia’s escalation of war in Ukraine, especially after Russian President Vladimir Putin officially announced the annexation of 4 regions of eastern Ukraine to the Russian Federation and threatened to use all available weapons to After defending Russian territory (the 4 newly annexed regions are also included). These developments have sparked a heated debate about the possibility of Putin’s use of tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine and the potential consequences of that possibility – consequences that would have consequences not just for Ukraine, but for Europe and the world at large. make an impact.

Against this backdrop, incumbent U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement Thursday at a Democratic fundraiser in New York City, “We have not faced the prospect of a ‘nuclear apocalypse’ since the Cuban Missile Crisis and the Kennedy era. ”, referring to the crisis that brought the United States and the former Soviet Union to the brink of nuclear war in 1962.

Against this backdrop, incumbent U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement Thursday at a Democratic fundraiser in New York City, "We have not faced the prospect of a 'nuclear apocalypse' since the Cuban Missile Crisis and the Kennedy era. ", referring to the crisis that brought the United States and the former Soviet Union to the brink of nuclear war in 1962.

The remarks were criticized by many in the U.S. political and media circles, and their content contradicted reports issued by the Biden administration’s professional bodies that ruled out Putin’s move. So, is this just a slip of the tongue? Or is the president stumbling because of his old age? Or a sign that possibility is coming? Does this have anything to do with our decision 4 months ago to write these series of articles under the title “America’s War in Ukraine” instead of “Russia’s War in Ukraine”?

Why America’s War?

Whatever the day-to-day details of the facts of the war on all fronts in Ukraine, escalating or quiet, and however serious the consequences of these facts, they should not distract us from the truth of what is happening. Great empires don’t care about their victims, nor do they regret the scale of destruction, huge losses, and horrific crimes they cause, they firmly believe that everything they do is justified in order to achieve their higher goals and aspirations for sovereignty. After the liberation of Kuwait, the US blocked Iraq for 10 years, denying it access to food, medicine and even air, killing thousands of children, but it ignored the consequences. US Liberty Media supports the US government and repeats its lies 99% of the time.

Since Russia launched its military operation against Ukraine in late February this year, the facts have clearly shown that the war that Russia is going on, and the war that is being paid by Ukraine, is essentially the U.S. government behind the scenes with extreme recklessness and arrogance. Arrogance is planning, preparing and managing—a view that the government has declared since the first day of the military operation that the war will last for several years, a view supported by the following facts:

Since the fall of Ukraine’s pro-Russian government in 2014, the United States has been present in Ukraine in the form of military and intelligence development and training units. In the U.S. Department of Defense’s budget, support allocated to Ukraine has grown from hundreds of millions of dollars in the past to $6.5 billion in 2019, then $17.5 billion in 2021, and $16.8 billion so far this year.

The U.S. could have avoided a Russian war against Ukraine if the U.S. responded to Russia’s security concerns and cooperated with Russia to prevent Ukraine from joining the European Union and NATO. Given the sensitivity of Ukraine’s geopolitical situation between Russia and NATO, this approach has also been recommended and emphasized by many politicians and senior experts, including former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.

Instead of making any credible diplomatic efforts to prevent the Russian attack on Ukraine from escalating early in the war, the U.S. intensified the war and prompted both Democrats and Republicans in Congress to approve increased military and logistical support for Ukraine against the Russian army.

In the face of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, the United States pulled the EU and NATO countries behind, so these countries quickly adopted the same position and measures as the United States, aiming to pressure Russia to stop the attack and withdraw from Ukraine Territorial withdrawal without any serious political proposals at the crisis level.

The U.S. stance on Ukraine and its involvement in strengthening Ukraine’s military and intelligence capabilities began not with the current U.S. administration, led by Joe Biden, but since the Obama era and continued through former President Donald Trump Trump era.

The United States, with its media machinery and research centers, has pursued the same policy toward Russia as it did toward Iraqi President Saddam Hussein that it did toward the Soviet Union after the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, and day and night toward Putin and Demonizing propaganda by the Russian army.

The U.S. created the atmosphere for Russia’s attack on Ukraine and is still pushing the war until it can achieve its goal of overthrowing Russian President Vladimir Putin and introducing a Russian president like Gorbachev and Yeltsin , and lead the Russian Federation to a new era of unity with the United States and the West, which will weaken China‘s position and force China to rebuild its bilateral relations with the United States on the basis of direct interests, abandoning its commitment to changing the world order and demands for world leadership.

combat target

In the 1980s, with the support of Afghan and Arab jihadists, the United States fought a fierce war with the Soviet Union in Afghanistan, but after the Soviet withdrawal and the collapse of the Soviet Union, these jihadists found themselves fighting for the United States, And they didn’t realize it at all. Since then, the United States has reigned supreme in the world and has been consolidating its position in an attempt to establish itself on top of the world without allowing anyone to come near.

Over the past 20 years, the United States has been monitoring the accelerated rise of China and Russia and their approach to the top of the world in a number of major ways that threaten U.S. control and world leadership, the most important of which are of include:

Political aspects

Both countries insist on ending a unipolar world order and transitioning to a multipolar world order, which means ending American world leadership and giving up all the privileges that come with that leadership. The two countries reject the Western idea of ​​a rules-based international order, and insist on rebuilding the foundations of the world order, achieving international balance, taking into account the interests of each country, protecting the privacy of each country, and preventing interference in the internal affairs of each country.

ideological

Both countries reject the ideology that the United States and the West uphold, and the values, legislation, and laws that this system carries about democracy, human rights, personal liberty, equality, social order, gender, and sexual orientation. Western countries, led by the United States, have made great progress in implementing this system, and are slowly expanding the application circle of this system through bilateral relations, political pressure, the United Nations, and civil society organizations.

military

Both countries pose an existential military threat to the United States, and China has reached an advanced military level in technology, pattern, and quantity. And Russia, as the successor of the Soviet Union, remains the largest hegemon in Eurasia.

Technical aspects

Both countries reject US hegemony over information networks and compete to provide independent international alternatives, while China has achieved unprecedented technological advantages in many areas.

economic aspect

China and Russia, especially China, have leading economic growth rates that allow them to influence the current global financial system and institutions, and both countries have recently expressed interest in realigning the global economic system and untying it from the U.S. dollar. Requirements have increased.

These advantages have led the United States to designate the two countries for the first time as hostile states to the United States, viewing them as totalitarian competitors seeking to undermine the “rules-based global order” and insisting on ideology espoused by the United States and the West. and value system. This makes the United States feel the inevitability of confrontation – before the end of the competition to end the era of American global dominance. So the US created the atmosphere for Russia’s attack on Ukraine and is still pushing the war until it can achieve its own goals – to overthrow Russian President Vladimir Putin and introduce a leader like Gorbachev and Yeltsin President of Russia and lead the Russian Federation towards a new era of unity with the United States and the West, which will weaken China‘s position and force China to rebuild its bilateral relationship with the United States on the basis of direct interests, abandoning its commitment to change world order and demands for world leadership.

But this time, can America achieve its goals as it has done in the past? Or will it kick off the end of American leadership in the world? Or will it really bring about a “nuclear apocalypse”? The emergence of these and other scenarios will ultimately depend on developments on the battlefield.

Until then, we’ll be pausing writing this series, but will still resume when needed.