Central banks still in the spotlight, the Arera update for gas bills is coming

MILANO – The moves of the central banks remain the focus of attention of the markets in the week that opens. From this point of view, useful indications could arrive on Wednesday from the publication of the minutes of the Fed, after the president of the American Central Bank reiterated that the monetary tightening is destined to continue.

Week still full of macroeconomic data. Opening the calendar will be the numbers of the manufacturing PMI that will be released on Monday. The PMI services and composite indices will follow on Wednesday, while the trend of the labor market in June will arrive from the US on Friday. The minutes of the American central institute will instead be made public on Wednesday.

On the domestic side, on Tuesday Arera will update the gas tariffs for users under the enhanced protection regime in the third quarter, after energy prices have remained substantially unchanged. On Friday, however, Istat will present the annual report on the “Situation of the Country”.

MONDAY 3 JULY

– Istat: preliminary estimate of GDP and territorial employment in 2022.

– Confindustria: Assolombarda assembly. The appointment will be an opportunity for a discussion on the challenges and priorities of the territory and businesses in the local, national and European context. They will talk about it: Alessandro Spada, president of Assolombarda; Carlo Bonomi, president of Confindustria; Attilio Fontana, President of the Lombardy Region; Giuseppe Sala, mayor of Milan; Thierry Breton, European Commissioner for the Internal Market. The general assembly will also see the participation of Giorgia Meloni, president of the Council of Ministers.

– Ucimu: assembly. taking part, among others, the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso.

– Roma Tre: conference “Inflation and wages: which policies?”.

Participants, among others: Giuseppe Conte, president of the 5 Star Movement; Maurizio Landini, general secretary of the CGIL; Elly Schlein, secretary of the Democratic Party; Pierpaolo Bombardieri, general secretary of Uil.

– Cars: registrations in June

– Public accounts: requirement in June.

– Manufacturing SMEs: performance in June in Spain, Italy, France, Germany, the Eurozone, the UK and the USA.

– Usa: Ism manufacturing index in June.

TUESDAY 4 JULY

– Istat: against the quarterly Ap, income and savings of households and profits of companies in the first quarter of 2023.

– Ania: annual assembly. Speakers: the president, Maria Bianca Farina; the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso; the president of IVASS, Luigi Federico Signorini.

– Anitec-Assinform: “Digital to grow” conference. Participating, among others, the president of Confindustria, Carlo Bonomi.

– Energy: Italian hydrogen summit. Taking part, among others, is the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso.

– Cnel: Report on the levels and quality of services offered by central and local public administrations to businesses and citizens. Participating, among others, the minister for the Pa, Paolo Zangrillo.

– Unem: annual assembly. Participating, among others, the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, and the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin.

– Eni: presentation of the “World energy tranction Outlook 2023″.

– Confindustria: Confindustria Varese meeting.

– Mediaset: evening with the press.

– Bank of Italy: UIF annual report.

– Tlc: table at Mimit.

– Bills: Arera updates gas bills.

– Planes: price guarantor’s table with the companies on expensive flights.

– Usa: markets closed for Independence Day.

WEDNESDAY 5 JULY

– Abi: annual meeting. Speakers: the president of the Banking Association, Antonio Patuelli; the governor of the Bank of Italy, Ignazio Visco; the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti.

– Cida: general assembly. Speakers, among others: the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin; the minister for the Public Administration, Paolo Zangrillo; the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso.

– Fs: inauguration of the Freccia Loung in Rome Termini.

– Fashion: the Phygital sustainability Expo is underway. Speakers, among others: the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani; the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso; the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin; the Minister of Labour, Marina Elvira Calderone; the Minister of Infrastructure, Matteo Salvini; the Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano; the Minister of Tourism, Daniela Santanchè; the Minister for Civil Protection, Sebastiano Musumeci.

– China: Caixin services index in June.

– Services PMI and composite: performance in June in Spain, Italy, France, Germany, the Eurozone and the UK.

– Usa: orders to industry in May.

– Fed: minute Fomc.

THURSDAY 6 JULY

– Fashion: the Phygital sustainability Expo ends.

Speakers, among others: the Minister for Disabilities, Alessandra Locatelli; the Minister of the University, Anna Maria Bernini; the Minister of Agriculture, Francesco Lollobrigida.

– Bioplastics: conference on the Italian system with the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso.

– Taxation: Forum in social security with the Minister of Labour, Marina Elvira Calderone, and the European Commissioner for Economic Affairs, Paolo Gentiloni.

– Germany: orders to industry in May.

– Eurozone: retail sales in May.

– Usa: new ADP jobs in the private sector in June.

– Usa: new weekly claims for unemployment benefits.

– Usa: trade balance in May.

– Usa: services PMI index in June.

– Usa: ISM non-manufacturing index in June.

– Usa: job positions open in May.

– Use: weekly oil inventories.

FRIDAY 7 JULY

– Istat: 2023 Annual Report on the “Situation of the Country”.

– Istat: retail trade in May.

– Confidustria: Confindustria Romagna assembly with the president Carlo Bonomi.

– Confindustria Energia: first annual conference.

– Assovetro: general meeting. Among others, the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, intervenes.

– Usa: unemployment rate for new jobs in June.

– ECB: President Christine Lagarde participates in the "Economic Meetings" in Aix en Provence.

