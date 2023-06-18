Home » China, investors now snub government-driven state-owned enterprises
“I’m not going to keep an investment just because the government says it’s worth doing. There are better investment opportunities than state-owned banks, which have neither growth potential nor independent management.” With these words, that the manager James Wu, di base a Shanghai, he dictated to the Financial Times, the trajectory of the Beijing government’s attempt to harness the markets and force them to bet on Chinese state-owned companies by invoking an evaluation system is best explained to this for these socialist giants and alternative to the parameters of traditional capitalism.

