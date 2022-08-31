



August 30, 2022middle school educationThe 2022 semi-annual report summary was released. It can be seen that the operating income for the first half of 2022 will be 2,226,704,962.11 yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 54.15%; the net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company is -890,931,710.33 yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 816.95%, and the basic earnings per share is -0.14 yuan.

Zhonggong Education also stated in the announcement: On December 15, 2021, the company received the China Securities Regulatory Commission’s “Notice of Filing a Case” (No.: Zheng Jian Li An Zi 0232021010) for allegedly failing to disclose related party transaction information disclosure violations in accordance with regulations.

On April 27, 2022, the company and relevant parties received the “Decision on Administrative Penalty” issued by the Anhui Regulatory Bureau. The decision determined that: Zhonggong Education and its subsidiaries Beijing Zhonggong, Zhongcheng Land and related parties Shaanxi Guancheng, Beijing Chuang The related-party transactions between Sheng, Shanghai Beiding, Ji’an Lixiangxue and Liaoning Hanhui involve a total amount of RMB 1,232,395,000, of which RMB 196,335,000 and RMB 1,036,060,000 in 2019 and 2020, respectively accounting for 6.65% of the latest net assets of Zhonggong Education and 30.19%, the company failed to disclose the above situation as required, and there were major omissions, and the company and relevant responsible persons were ordered to rectify, warned and fined.

From this, it can be seen that the illegal fact of Zhonggong Education has been confirmed. According to relevant judicial interpretations, those who bought during the period from March 10, 2020 to November 30, 2021 and sold after December 1, 2021 or still hold and have incurred a certain floating loss (regardless of whether they are released or not) Investors can protect their legitimate rights and interests through legal channels.

According to the facts, nature, circumstances and the degree of social harm of the illegal acts of the parties, and in accordance with the provisions of paragraph 2 of Article 197 of the Securities Law, it is decided: 1. To order Zhonggong Education Technology Co., Ltd. to make corrections and give a warning, A fine of 4 million yuan was also imposed; 2. Li Yongxin and Shi Lei were given a warning and a fine of 2 million yuan respectively; 3. Wang Zhendong was given a warning and a fine of 1 million yuan; 4. Gui Hongzhi and Luo Xue were given a fine respectively A warning and a fine of 500,000 yuan were imposed.

Next, we will continue to track the progress of relevant events, and small and medium investors who meet the rights protection conditions can also make rights protection claims through relevant legal channels.

