Thanks to reliable sources, it has been revealed that in early 2021, Danish giant IO Interactive has started developing Xbox games with Microsoft as publisher. The only thing we know so far is that it’s a fantasy RPG that uses the studio’s own game engine, Glacier, codenamed Project Dragon (a possible hint that it involves dragons).

But that’s not the only project IO Interactive is working on, as they’re also working on Project 007. As the codename makes clear, this is a James Bond adventure, and the killer’s makers are certainly qualified to deliver.

Now it looks like we’ve got an indication of when to expect both games (and possibly the next Hitman adventure) thanks to the studio’s latest financial report. As pointed out by insider Idle Sloth, IO Interactive said the long development time for the upcoming game will lead to a significant drop in profits over the next two financial years. That means we shouldn’t expect any of these games to release before the end of March 2025.

It should be noted that Project 007 was announced at the end of 2020, and Project Dragon and the next Hitman have yet to be officially announced. Therefore, expect to wait a while before we can enjoy the game.