Concorso d’Eleganza of Villa d’Este 2023: everything you need to know. BMW 5 Series makes its debut

The weekend of the Concorso d’Eleganza of Villa d’Este is back, the appointment that for years has brought the most beautiful cars in history to the shores of Lake Como. Since 1999 the iconic event has been under the aegis of BMW Classic, the division of classic cars, which this year has divided into 8 different categories. Since the event is organized by the BMW group which will celebrate 25 years of partnership in 2024, there will be no shortage of novelties or previews on display at Villa d’Este.

Competition of Villa d’Este 2023, there is the debut of the new 5 Series.

This is the case this year of the new 5 Series sedan which will be unveiled to the general public a few days after May 24, but which visitors to the Villa d’Este competition will be able to admire in advance. It is the seventh generation of a successful BMW car which for the first time will be offered in an electric version, in two variants the 340 HP eDrive40 and a range of between 468 and 582 km to which is added the 600 kW eM60 x Drive CV with distances between 436 and 516 km.

Villa d’Este competition, Rolls Royce Specter on display live

The luxury brand of the BMW group will bring its first electric car, the Spectre, to Villa d’Este, while Mini will exhibit the battery-powered Cooper SE in the Cabrio version, available in only 99 units. To which will be added the BMW flagship the i7 in the electric variant with a two-tone livery and associated with the Performance set-up designed by the M division of the Munich group. In addition to another BMW, the 3.0 CSL, flanked by the prestigious ancestor dated 1973.

Villa d’Este competition, anniversaries to celebrate

BMW is celebrating two important anniversaries at the Villa d’Este Elegance Competition: 50 years of the 2200 Turbo and 25 years of the Z3 Coup. But there will be time to celebrate Porsche’s 75th birthday and the 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans which will host the centenary endurance race on 10 and 11 June. In addition to cars of the Maharajas and Italian cars capable of captivating the world, alongside 4 and 2-wheeled models by BMW, as the brand celebrates the 100th anniversary of its motorcycles.

Consortium of Villa d’Este, the program for Friday 19

It starts already on Thursday 18 with the Prelude Tour which will start from the exclusive location at the Alberata, with a stop at the Monza racetrack and arrival in Cernobbio in the late afternoon. The welcome of the participating cars divided into 8 categories is scheduled for Friday 19. Space therefore for checks, a briefing and an evening party for the participants with the debut of new BMWs starting with the new generation of the 5 Series sedan proposed for the first once in an electric version.