Confcommercio: from 1995 to 2023 compulsory expenses +120%

by admin

According to the Confcommercio Research Office, between 1995 and 2023, while the average price of marketable goods grew by almost 53%, the price of obligatory expenses by 120%, trends that curb the propensity to consume with inevitable depressive effects on the already weak GDP dynamics.

“Dramatic data. Alarm on GDP more than founded” comments Massimiliano Dona, president of the National Consumer Union.

“This is what we have been denouncing for 20 years, ever since the euro arrived. The obligatory expenses have increased more and more and much more than the salaries, which have remained at the stake. As a result, the purchasing power of families has decreased with deleterious effects on consumption, which represents 60% of GDP” continues Dona.

“For this reason the Government should reverse course, not only for the absolute poor, given that the amount of the card Dedicated to you is embarrassing to say the least and certainly cannot replace the basic income, but also to help the middle class, been struggling for years. Having restored system charges on electricity, for example, is the opposite of what should have been done, as confirmed by today’s data from Confcommercio according to which the price of energy costs has increased by 175% since 1995 to today” concludes Dona.

