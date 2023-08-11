Home » Consumer center: Check solar rental offers carefully | free press
An alternative to buying a solar system are rental offers. However, consumer advocates point out that the total costs can then be higher.

According to the Consumer Center North Rhine-Westphalia, anyone who is toying with the idea of ​​renting a solar system on the roof of their house should check the offers carefully. “In most cases, renting a photovoltaic system is not economically worthwhile,” explained energy expert Sören Demandt, according to a statement. However, a rental offer could be an alternative to buying if you want to keep the effort and cost risk as low as possible and take into account the comparatively higher total costs. The disadvantages of a purchase are a higher investment sum and registration formalities.

With a solar system for rent, the large initial investment of a purchase is not necessary, they say. Instead, a monthly rental fee is paid. “The advantage here is that the rent usually includes additional services such as maintenance and insurance in addition to the installation and planning costs.” A fixed monthly rent is payable over the entire rental period, which usually lasts at least 20 years. The solar system remains the property of the provider for the entire duration of the contract. “After that, in most cases, the system is taken over by the customer.”

Photovoltaic systems for rent are more expensive than purchased PV systems due to the financing and the included additional services over the contract period, according to the consumer advice center. “So the cost savings promised by the provider can often only be realized towards the end or even after the end of the contract.” (dpa)

