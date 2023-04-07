3
Advertisements against benevolent short reporting? Swiss publishing house in Austria’s corruption swamp
Serious allegations: The free newspaper “Heute” is said to have presented ex-Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in the best light in return for lavish advertising money from the state coffers. The affair also affects the Swiss TX Group, which owns shares in “Today”.
With how much corruption and criminal counter-business with powerful media entrepreneurs did Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) secure his way to the Chancellery? Austria is once again concerned with this question.
See also The first Windows 11 ISO image is released, and the new system can now be cleanly installed-Windows 11