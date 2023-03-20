Covid victims day, Meloni: ‘Italy paid a very high price, path not finished but we will win the challenge’

“Today Italy honors and pays tribute to the victims of Covid and once again clings to their families and loved ones. The nation has faced one of the most difficult periods in its history. More than three years ago the coronavirus entered our lives and turned them upside down, but the Italian people did not let themselves be discouraged and found the strength to react”. Thus the premier Giorgia Meloni, on the occasion of the national day in memory of the victims of the coronavirus epidemic

“Our thanks go to all our compatriots who have given themselves to others with a spirit of sacrifice, humanity and professionalism and thus allowed Italy to overcome the most acute phases of the pandemic – continues the Prime Minister -. I am thinking, for example, of the admirable dedication of the healthcare personnel, of the extraordinary contribution of the social solidarity bodies and of the great sense of responsibility of the workers of essential services who guaranteed the fundamental activities”.

“Today our thoughts also go to all those who, amidst a thousand difficulties, did not give up on the emergency and they have allowed our productive fabric to hold up and remain vital. Italy has paid a very high price and the path to completely overcoming the negative consequences – from a health, social and economic point of view – of the pandemic crisis is not over yet. However, the road has been traced and Italy, we are sure, will also be able to win this challenge”, concludes Meloni.

Covid victims day, Mattarella: “18 March 2020 among the most dramatic moments of the Republic”

“March 18, 2020 remains in the memory as one of the most dramatic moments in the history of the Republic”. Thus the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, on the occasion of the national day in memory of the victims of the coronavirus epidemic. “A threat on a global level, with unknown characters, which has hit every country, prompting, even at an international level, institutional actions and scientific initiatives of emergency intervention, activating health protection systems and arousing feelings of widespread solidarity”. “On this Day I renew my feelings of sympathy for the pain of the victims’ families and at the same time I express gratitude to those who have contributed to containing such a serious, sudden and pervasive danger, such as to endanger global public health. The commitment made in avoiding the consequences of the pandemic – not yet fully eradicated – constitutes a heritage of fundamental values ​​to be preserved in order to be in a position to face any challenge of international significance”.

