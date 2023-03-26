Listen to the audio version of the article

Risky and badly ended investments such as those in Archegos and Greensill, which generated overall losses of over 10 billion. Investigations in various parts of the world with allegations of money laundering and scams that have resulted in billionaire fines. And finally the loss of confidence from investors and ultimately from customers. This is how the inglorious end of Credit Suisse took place last weekend, saved by the Swiss rivals of Ubs with the systemic complacency of the Government, Bank…