Delta Air Lines Expands Operations in Latin America for Winter Season

Title: Delta Air Lines Expands Operations in Latin America with Increased Flight Frequencies

Delta Air Lines is set to bolster its presence in Latin America during the boreal winter season, as it announces improved flight frequencies from six of its major hubs in the United States. This growth is expected to result in a 30% increase in available seats compared to the previous winter season, further enhancing services to nine destinations across Latin America and the Caribbean.

The flight frequencies on Saturdays will remain as follows:

From Atlanta:

– Three times to St. Thomas

– Twice to St. Maarten

– Twice to Guatemala City

– Three times to San José, Costa Rica

– Three times to Liberia/Guanacaste

– Six times to San Juan, Puerto Rico

From New York JFK:

From Detroit:

– Twice to Punta Cana

– Twice to Montego Bay

– Twice to San Juan, Puerto Rico

From Minneapolis/St. Paul:

– Twice to Punta Cana

– Twice to Montego Bay

– Twice to San Juan, Puerto Rico

– New service to Liberia/Guanacaste (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday)

From Boston:

– Twice to San Juan de Puerto Rico

Delta will commence additional seasonal Saturday services starting January 13. All these routes will be operated by Boeing 757-200, 737-900, and 737-800 aircraft, which offer First Class, Delta Comfort+, and Main Cabin products.

Moreover, Delta is also introducing more services between Seattle-Tacoma and Cancun. These flights will operate on Fridays, arriving in Cancun on Saturdays. The route will be launched seasonally from December 22, utilizing Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

In addition to the expanded flight schedule, Delta has unveiled its largest holiday programming in Latin America, now featuring a wide range of routes available through April 2024. With 46 destinations served, including the resumption of flights to Curaçao and Cartagena, Delta aims to offer travelers even more options and convenience in the region.

This strategic expansion by Delta Air Lines highlights the airline’s commitment to meeting the growing demand for travel to and from Latin America and the Caribbean. Passengers can look forward to enhanced connectivity, increased flight options, and exceptional service when flying with Delta.

