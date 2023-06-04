Desio, man stabbed to death: the alleged killer arrested

A body was found on the balcony of a railing house in Desio, in the province of Monza and Brianza. Shortly after the murder, the police who arrived at the scene arrested the alleged killer

The body of a man was found on the balcony of a railing house in the center of Desio, in the province of Monza and Brianza. The victim, of Romanian nationality, was killed with several stab wounds in the throat.

The alleged perpetrator of the murder, a Cuban citizen, was arrested by the police. According to what we read in Il Giorno, a witness would have seen the attacker violently attack the wounded man lying on the ground: “He kicked him even after repeatedly stabbing him”, reports the local newspaper.

It was the other condominiums in the building who raised the alarm and requested the intervention of the police. As soon as we received the report, all the available carabinieri patrols from the Desio company immediately arrived, followed by the forensic team and also the local police.

