Deutsche Bank partners with Miles and More frequent flyer program

A representative study by the market research institute GfK on behalf of Mastercard shows that more and more Germans are using bonus programs.

90 percent of respondents participate in loyalty, rewards or bonus programs, compared to 37 percent in 2018.

One of the programs is Lufthansa’s frequent flyer program Miles and More. There, Deutsche Bank is now replacing the DKB as the issuer of the credit card.

More and more Germans are using bonus programs. This is shown by a representative study by the market research institute GfK on behalf of Mastercard. In June 2023, GfK surveyed around 1000 people online across Germany.

According to this, 90 percent of those surveyed use one or more loyalty, premium or bonus programs. For comparison: in 2018 it was still 37 percent. Those aged 30 to 39 most frequently take part in such programs (95 percent). Two thirds of those surveyed access the programs several times a week, and around one in ten even daily.

Easy access to bonus programs is important

83 percent of those surveyed also stated that they were convinced that participation in the programs paid off. According to the evaluation, attractive premiums and discounts are particularly important to bargain hunters.

Evidently, easy access to the programs is also important. According to the study, about every second person would like to collect points directly with every purchase with a debit or credit card or is already doing so.

Deutsche Bank to issue Miles and More credit cards in the future

Loyalty programs are increasingly being linked to debit or credit cards. This is also the case with Lufthansa’s Miles and More program According to Airline Routes and Ground Services magazine“ is one of the most valuable airline loyalty programs. With the Miles and More credit card, miles are credited for every purchase.

The payment service provider Mastercard announced today that the Miles and More credit card will be issued by Deutsche Bank in the future. The DKB is currently issuing the card. The change will therefore take place in mid-2025.

Previous credit card services are retained

According to the press release, anyone who already has a Lufthansa Miles and More credit card does not have to take any action. All existing cards would remain valid until the change. You will be informed in good time at the time of the transition.

The previous services would also remain in place. Lufthansa, Deutsche Bank and Mastercard want to personalize the offer even more. In addition, the partners want to introduce additional insurance services and offers that support sustainable consumer decisions.

