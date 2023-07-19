disappoint the accounts of Goldman Sachs

The expectation for central banks is growing

The Milan Stock Exchange moved little, which does not align with the upward trend of the other stock exchanges in Euroland. Investors opted for optimism following the positive accounts of US big banks. However, caution is required in view of the key appointments next week with the decisions of the central banks.

Kering protagonist in Paris after the change from Gucci

In Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib closed at +0.02%, in Frankfurt the Dax40 at -0.1% and in Paris the Cac40 at +0.1%. On the French Stock Exchange Kering is the absolute protagonist and up by almost 7 percentage points after the change of the guard at the helm of Gucci. The continental price lists had started off with greater momentum. Pushing Wall Street, which has reached its seventh consecutive rise, is the Tokyo Stock Exchange which is consolidating on its highs. They slowed down later in the day as investors await the new round of quarterly earnings. UK inflation rose 7.9% in June from 8.7% in May. A better result than expected. For its part, Eurostat confirmed that the annual inflation rate in June in the Eurozone fell to 5.5% from 6.1% in May. On the quarterly front, Goldman Sachs arrived from the USA, recording a drop in net profit beyond expectations and a reduction in revenues, but in this case less marked than expected. It is the first US bank among those that have published their accounts that has not achieved its earnings forecasts.