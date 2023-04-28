Drei celebrates its 20th anniversary with a birthday campaign – Internet is 20% cheaper

Vienna (OTS) – The Austrian telecommunications provider Drei is celebrating its birthday. Exactly twenty years ago on May 5th, the company entered the Austrian market. Drei is celebrating this occasion with a birthday campaign. Anyone signing up for a new Internet tariff for use at home in the next 14 days will receive a discount of 20 percent on the monthly basic fee and will not have to pay any activation fee. This even applies to the new FIX 5G+ tariffs with guaranteed bandwidth.

In the past two decades, Drei has risen to become one of Austria’s three full-service telecommunications providers for mobile communications, landline networks, Internet, TV and business solutions. Started in 2003 as a “mobile multimedia provider”, Drei has developed into a modern full-service provider, which is also involved in fiber optic expansion in Austria. Today, more than 4 million people and every third large company use the network of three. Drei is currently investing around 1.2 billion euros in the largest network offensive in its company history beyond 2025. As the only provider, Drei is building a completely new network for 5G nationwide, which will not only reach the metropolitan areas but also more than 700 communities that were previously underserved by the Internet.

“We are proud that, as a pioneer in Austria, we have been bringing the entire digital world to all households, companies and regions in Austria for twenty years. With our birthday campaign, we also want to help ensure that everyone in Austria can benefit from digitization every day.” , says Rudolf Schrefl, CEO of Drei.

The campaign starts today, Friday, and applies to both private and business customers. The promotion cannot be combined with other promotions or a combination advantage.

Hutchison Drei Austria GmbH is a 100% subsidiary of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (Hong Kong) and as part of the “3Scandinavia & Austria” division a member of 3Group Europe. Drei achieved sales of EUR 885 million in the 2022 financial year. As the leading telecommunications provider in Austria, the company offers mobile telephony, Internet, landline, television and business solutions from a single source. In addition to the largest shop network of all Austrian telecom operators and comprehensive customer service for private and business customers, Drei also has the most powerful LTE network in the country with population coverage of 98 percent. After the first, real, connected 5G network in Austria in June 2019 in Linz, Drei started the commercial operation of Austria’s first 5G standalone network in September 2022. With the new fixed tariffs, the full service provider is offering mobile Internet with a bandwidth guarantee for the first time. In January 2023, the company received the Ookla Speedtest AwardTM for the country’s fastest 5G network for the fourth time in a row. More on www.drei.at

