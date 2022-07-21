Home Business ECB, Lagarde on TPI anti-spread shield: ‘all euro area member countries will be able to access it with respect to certain criteria’
“All euro area countries will have access to the monetary policy transmission protection instrument”, or rather the anti-spread shield, as it is known in Italy. This is what Christine Lagarde, number one of the ECB, said in the press conference following the announcement of the central bank, which arrived in the midst of yet another government crisis that exploded in Italy, and culminated today, Thursday 21 July, in the resignation resigned by the Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Draghi was raised to the Quirinale by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, after speaking in the Chamber.

Both the TPI anti-spread shield and the rate hike, Lagarde said, were unanimously approved.

