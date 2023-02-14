Home Business Ecopol announces Partnership with Scuderia Ferrari and Ferrari Hypercar
Ecopol, one of the leading global producers of water-soluble and biodegradable films, has announced a multi-year partnership with Scuderia Ferrari and Ferrari Hypercar.

Ecopol films are mainly used in the single-dose household cleaners sector, which improves the experience for the final consumer while increasing the sustainability of these products.

Ferrari and Ecopol share the same dedication to high performance and excellence, as well as a commitment to a common goal: the reduction of CO2 emissions.

“It is a great honor for me and for Ecopol to start this collaboration with a legendary Italian excellence recognized worldwide as Ferrari.

This agreement is an important milestone and celebrates the exponential growth of Ecopol and its rapid international expansion, with the opening of the new manufacturing plant in the United States.

Ecopol and Ferrari share the same passion for excellence, a strong focus on decarbonisation, and both have global ambitions driven by an Italian heart,” comments Mauro Carbone, CEO of Ecopol.

